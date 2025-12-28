Amit Shah to Visit Assam, Multiple Programmes Scheduled

Guwahati will welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday night as part of his Assam visit. The Home Minister is scheduled to stay overnight in Koinadhara before beginning a series of engagements across the city.

On Monday morning, Amit Shah will pay tribute at the Swahid Smarak Khetra at 10:15 a.m., followed by the inauguration of the Batadrava Project at 11:30 a.m. After the inauguration, he will address a large public gathering.

In the afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., the Home Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed office of thePolice Commissioner. Later, at 3:30 p.m., he is scheduled to inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha.

After completing his engagements in Guwahati, Amit Shah will depart for Delhi in the evening.

