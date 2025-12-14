Batadrava Prepares for Amit Shah’s Visit, Assam Chief Secretary Inspects Project

Batadrava is witnessing a flurry of activity ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit. Prior to his arrival, Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota conducted a detailed inspection of the Batadrava project.

Accompanied by MLA Rupak Sharma, Assam Police IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, and Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Sudarshan Thakur, along with several senior administrative and police officials.

During the inspection, Dr Kota reviewed the project’s facilities, including intricately designed guest houses, an auditorium reflecting Sattriya culture with temple drum-style percussion arrangements, a research centre in the Khol-style layout, a skill development centre in the boat-style arrangement, and a theatre in the Japi-style setup, as well as the main entrance and helipad.

Dr Kota oversaw the progress of the final touches to ensure everything is ready for the grand event. On December 29, Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Batadrava project, which is expected to witness the gathering of approximately 50,000 Vaishnav devotees from across the state.

The event will feature performances by 2,000 musicians and thousands of participants showcasing Sattriya culture to welcome the Union Home Minister.

