Amit Shah Unveils Updated Flood Hazard Atlas for Assam Using ISRO Data

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Monday unveiled the 3rd edition of the Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas of Assam, prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of ISRO, during the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners/Secretaries of Disaster Management and SDRFs, Civil Defence, Home Guards & Fire Services held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, senior officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Relief Commissioners from various states, and senior representatives from Assam.

The updated Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas was developed by NRSC/ISRO at the request of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), using extensive satellite data spanning 1998 to 2023. This latest version builds upon the previous editions released in 2011 and 2015, offering a comprehensive and scientifically validated assessment of flood-prone areas across the state.

Key Highlights of the Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas:

Based on over 400 optical and microwave satellite images, capturing various flood magnitudes over 26 years.

Provides flood inundation analysis, flood frequency maps, and categorised hazard zones at state, district, and village levels.

Maps developed on a 50 x 50 metre pixel grid, giving highly granular detail of flood-prone areas.

Incorporates land use trends, monsoon river rise patterns, and number of flood peaks.

Integrates field-validated data collected by ASDMA’s district and circle offices.

Utilises Central Water Commission (CWC) data from key river gauge sites along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

A Crucial Tool for Flood-Prone Assam

Recognised as one of the most flood-affected states in India, Assam has consistently relied on satellite-based insights from ISRO for disaster management and mitigation. The updated Atlas will play a critical role in controlling unplanned development in high-risk areas, enhancing flood preparedness, and guiding the construction of relief, rescue, and healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of scientific data and real-time monitoring in strengthening India’s disaster response mechanisms. “The use of space technology in mapping and predicting flood risks is vital to saving lives and minimising damage. This Atlas is an important step in our ongoing mission to build a disaster-resilient India,” he said.

Public Access for Planning and Preparedness

The 3rd edition of the Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas of Assam will be made publicly accessible on the official ASDMA website, enabling district administrations, urban planners, and citizens to make informed decisions regarding land use, infrastructure development, and disaster risk reduction.

The Atlas is expected to serve as a foundational tool for long-term disaster management planning, helping reduce the socio-economic impact of annual floods in Assam. It aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision of leveraging space-based technologies for sustainable development and resilience building across vulnerable regions.

