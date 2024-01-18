Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Enter Assam Today

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is set to make its entry into Assam on Thursday, January 18.
Commenced in Manipur on January 14, the Yatra was today started (Thursday) from the vicinity of the Tuli post office in Nagaland at 8 am.
Covering approximately 1.5 kilometers within Nagaland, the Yatra is anticipated to reach the Assam border by around 9:30 am. The transition from Nagaland to Assam will be marked by a formal "flag handover" at the interstate border.
The comprehensive schedule for the day is as follows:
08:00: Yatra Resumes from Near Post Office Tuli, Nagaland (1.5Km)
09:00: Flag Handover at Nagaland – Assam border (17Km)
12:00: Morning break at Puthinadi, Jorhat (44km)
12:30: Media Interaction by Jairam Ramesh at Puthinadi, Jorhat (44km)
14:00: Yatra Resumes from Nakachari Debarapara, Jorhat (5km)
15:30: Padyatra starts from Lahoty Petrol Pump in Jorhat Town (28Km) to Nehru Park Cheriyali Jorhat followed by Public Address
*Night Halt:* Kumar Gaon, Nimati Road Jorhat (13Km) (by car)
Moreover,Gandhi is slated to travel 833 km in Assam. The Yatra will end in the state on January 25, 2024.
Tentative Route of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (18 Jan to 25 Jan)
Total 833 KM 17 Districts:
Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmua, Kukar Par, Chenga, Barpeta, Howly, Sorbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bakshirhat.