Amit Shah’s Schedule in Assam Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam late Thursday night as part of a two-day visit to the state, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several key government projects and address public gatherings.

Shah landed at Dibrugarh airport around 1 am and proceeded to stay overnight at a Manohari resort in the city. During his visit, the Home Minister is also expected to hold meetings with senior BJP leaders to discuss organisational matters and electoral strategy ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Today, Shah will lay the foundation stone of the second Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Dibrugarh. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 284 crore, will include a new Assembly building, a legislators’ hostel, an 800-seat auditorium and barracks with a capacity of 400 personnel. The construction is expected to be completed within 30 months.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the first phase of a modern multi-disciplinary sports complex in Dibrugarh. Built at a cost of Rs 238 crore, the facility includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football ground, main gallery, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, along with hostel accommodation. Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the sports complex, which will feature additional seating for nearly 30,000 spectators, a central playground and an athletics track. The second phase is projected to cost around Rs 209 crore.

As part of his itinerary, Shah will lay the foundation stone for a wildlife health and research institute at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district. The institute is expected to strengthen wildlife research, diagnostics and conservation efforts in the region, while also supporting informed policy interventions. He will also launch multiple projects aimed at reviving and rejuvenating water bodies across Assam under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund scheme.

All official programmes in Dibrugarh will be held at the historic Khanikar Parade Ground, where Shah will address a public meeting after inaugurating the projects.

Following the Dibrugarh events, the Home Minister will travel to Dhemaji district to attend a cultural programme of the Mising community. He is scheduled to participate in the Mising Youth Festival as the chief guest.

Later in the evening, Shah will visit the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where discussions on the state’s political situation are expected to take place. He is slated to depart for West Bengal around 7 pm after concluding his Assam visit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Union Home Minister during the visit.

