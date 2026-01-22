PM Modi Likely to Visit Assam on Feb 14, Amit Shah on Jan 30: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the people of Assam through a Facebook Live from Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF). During the interaction, the Chief Minister shared his experience at the global forum and spoke about the significant investment opportunities Assam has attracted.

Dr Sarma said that this was the first time Assam had officially participated in the World Economic Forum. During the event, he held several meetings and discussions with leading industrialists, investors and representatives of major corporate groups from across the world.

As a result of these interactions, Assam has received investment commitments ranging between Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 90,000 crore, the Chief Minister said. He added that these investments are expected to play a key role in boosting the state’s economy, strengthening industries and creating employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister informed that he will return to Assam on January 24 after completing his Davos visit. Upon arrival, he will head directly to Barkhetri to attend a programme related to a women's entrepreneurship scheme. On January 25, he will launch the ‘Eti Koli Duti Pat’ scheme at Doomdooma.

Dr Sarma also said that he will hoist the national flag at the main Republic Day ceremony in Dibrugarh. He further announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Assam on January 30, during which the foundation stone for the second complex of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be laid in Dibrugarh.

Speaking about employment, the Chief Minister announced that new government appointments will be made on February 11 and 12. He said the appointments will be made in departments including the Public Works Department, the Fisheries Department and several other key departments.

The Chief Minister also indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam again on February 14. He said the Prime Minister has been invited to inaugurate the new bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

