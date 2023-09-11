Among 99,942 ‘D-Voters’ in Assam, 2 Deported to Native Country: CM Replies in Assembly

Alarming facts came to the fore on the first day of the autumn session at the newly constructed Assam Legislative Building, after Himanta Biswa Sarma’s in his reply to the house informed that the state has around 99,942 ‘D-voters’ of which only two foreigners were deported back to their native country in the last 5 years.
In a question raised by AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, the chief minister replied that currently, cases against 2,44,144 ‘D-voters’ in Assam are pending at foreigners tribunals.
The two foreigners who were deported back to their native land were identified as Md. Sarowar Khan, son of late Badar Khan of village- Reedikhal under Kabul District in Afghanistan and Jogesh Chandra Paul, son of late Binanda Paul of village-Lakhimpur under Borora PS in Comilla district in Bangladesh.
Md Sarowar Khan was deported via Afghan Embassy in New Delhi on July 8, 2018. He left for his home land from IGI Airport through immigration department by Spice Jet Flight No. SG-21 at 8.55 am, while, Jogesh Ch Paul was deported via Mankachar ICP on June 25, 2014.