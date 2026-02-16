Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Transforms Assam Railway Stations

The Ministry of Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a flagship project aimed at modernising railway infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience across India. In Assam and the broader Northeast region, the initiative targets the redevelopment of 60 stations, including 50 in Assam, all under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Each station will follow a phased, long-term master plan focusing on improved passenger amenities, modern infrastructure, and greater accessibility.

Under the scheme, stations are being redesigned with world-class facilities. Commuters can expect upgraded access points and circulating areas, modern waiting halls, clean toilets, lifts, and escalators. Advanced passenger information systems, free Wi-Fi, and executive lounges are also being introduced. The redevelopment plans are sensitive to local heritage, with improved façades, landscaping, and designs that reflect regional culture. To further support local economies, ABSS promotes the ‘One Station One Product’ concept, providing kiosks that showcase local products and create new business opportunities for surrounding communities.

Assam, often described as the gateway to the Northeast, has emerged as the largest beneficiary of the scheme. Both urban centres and regional towns are receiving significant upgrades, making travel smoother and more comfortable. The Haibargaon railway station in Assam became the first completed Amrit Bharat station in the state, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025. The station embodies the principle of “Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi,” blending world-class passenger facilities with Assamese cultural elements and Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure.

Redevelopment has progressed rapidly across several divisions. In the Alipurduar Division, Fakiragram has been upgraded by 88 per cent, Kokrajhar 78 per cent, Dhubri 80 per cent, and Gauripur 82 per cent. The Rangiya Division has seen Majbat and Viswanath Chariali nearly complete at 98 per cent and 97 per cent respectively, while Mendipathar in Meghalaya stands at 73 per cent. In the Lumding Division, Chaparmukh has reached 85 per cent, and in the Tinsukia Division, North Lakhimpur and Simaluguri Junction are 65 per cent complete. These developments demonstrate the government’s commitment to transforming Assam’s railway network into a modern, passenger-focused system.

The socio-economic impact of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is expected to be far-reaching. The upgraded stations will boost employment, promote local businesses, improve travel efficiency, and act as hubs of regional economic activity. By combining world-class infrastructure with cultural preservation, the initiative aims to make Assam’s railway network more accessible, efficient, and strategically significant for the Northeast. The ABSS underscores the government’s focus on inclusive, future-ready development while strengthening Assam’s role as the transport and economic hub of the region.