Northeast Frontier Railway Partners with SBI for Secure Cash Management

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) to strengthen safety, transparency, and efficiency in cash handling across its network.

The agreement was signed at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in the presence of NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, along with senior officials from both NFR and SBI.

Under the new arrangement, SBI will provide a secure and organised system for collecting cash earnings from designated railway stations across the entire NFR network. The collected cash will be deposited in the concerned SBI branches in a timely and systematic manner, ensuring better financial discipline.

Officials said the initiative marks an important step towards improving cash management practices across the railway system. The new system will bring greater accountability and uniformity in cash transactions, while also reducing risks related to theft, loss, or misuse.

A key feature of the arrangement is the use of GPS-enabled vehicles, which will allow real-time tracking of cash movement, significantly enhancing security during transportation.

The move is also expected to result in substantial savings on vehicle hire and security manpower costs. At the same time, it will improve the safety of station staff who are currently involved in handling and transporting cash.

NFR officials said the partnership with SBI reflects the railway’s continued focus on modernising financial operations and ensuring safer, more transparent systems across its network.

