Amritpal Singh to be Questioned by RAW, IB in Dibrugarh Jail

‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is being kept in the isolation cell of the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam and will be interrogated by Central intelligence agencies.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday and later flown to Dibrugarh. He landed at the Dibrugarh airport at around 2:30 pm today after he was taken into custody following his surrender in Punjab.

Upon arriving in Dibrugarh, Amritpal was received by senior Assam Police officers and was immediately taken to Dibrugarh Jail where he has been kept in a cell after a medical examination.

Official sources said that Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his accomplices who are also lodged in the same jail after they were arrested during the Punjab Police crackdown. Sources also said that a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and other Central Intelligence agencies would reach Dibrugarh jail to question Amritpal.

"He will be questioned on his association with his sympathizers and his source of funding. Because intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries," an official told ANI.

"We have asked Assam Police to beef up security around jail premises and visitors to the jail to be thoroughly frisked and their details to be kept in record. Apart from state police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is also deployed in the periphery of jail premises," he added.

It may be noted that several close aides of Amritpal Singh had been brought to the Dibrugarh jail and are currently lodged there in the high-security prison.

Earlier this morning, the separatist leader surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab after being on the run since March 18.

Singh was wanted by the police for his involvement in the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday, was stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London.