AMSA Demands Action against Kamrup DC for Misbehaving with Doctor

After the video of Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli misbehaving with a senior doctor went viral, the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) handed over a memorandum to the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding action against her.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the association demanded that the concerned person will have to tender an unconditional apology.
The association said, “On May 4, Kamrup DC had misbehaved with one of our members who is the Deputy Superintendent of Singimari Model Hospital on camera and threatened him for negligence in duty. We are upset on how she behaved with a senior doctor and so we have handed over a memorandum to the Hon’ble chief minister. We demand that the DC tenders unconditional apology to the senior doctor publicly.”
They argued that if the doctor had done anything wrong, then she should have called her to the office and take action. They alleged that instead of doing what was appropriate, she, for the sake of being popular, had misbehaved with him.
The association has warned that if the DC doesn’t apologize then they shall hold widespread protest.
Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam State Branch condemned the incident where the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district was seen misbehaving with an on-duty senior doctor at a hospital in Dadara and requested the Minister of Health and Family Welfare to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
In a letter addressing to Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the Government of Assam, the IMA has expressed strong resentment on misbehavior of Kamrup DC which is viral in social media.