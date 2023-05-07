IMA Assam Branch Condemns Kamrup DC’s Misbehaviour with Senior Doctor
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam State Branch has condemned the incident where the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district was seen misbehaving with an on-duty senior doctor at a hospital in Dadara and requested Minister of Health and Family Welfare to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
This comes days after a video went viral on various social media platforms where Kamrup DC was found to be misbehaving with a senior doctor at Singimari Model Hospital.
In a letter addressing to Minister of Health & Family Welfare to the Government of Assam, the IMA has expressed strong resentment on misbehavior of Kamrup DC which is viral in social media.
“The Indian Medical Association, being the largest organization of modern medicine doctors, always stands for upholding the dignity of doctors and medical profession. The members of Indian Medical Association Assam State Branch as well as the entire doctor community are deeply anguished by the viral clip where the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district is seen misbehaving a senior doctor on duty at Singimari model hospital publicly; which is not at all tolerable,” the letter reads.
“IMA Assam State Branch strongly condemns this rude behavior meted out by the district head (being the highest representative of the constitution) and requests you to take necessary steps to prevent repetition of such incidents in the future,” it added.