"An Investigation Must Take Place into Zubeen Garg's Death": Dilip Saikia

In the wake of the sudden demise of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia made a striking statement today. Speaking about recent developments, he said, “I spoke with Hitesh Deka from Nemcare Hospital about an hour ago. I asked him what precautions needed to be taken.”

Dilip Saikia further revealed the advice regarding the late singer, stating, “He told me that it has been strictly instructed to keep Zubeen away from fire and water.”

Commenting on the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death, Saikia added, “The Chief Minister has already announced an investigation into Zubeen Garg's death. Therefore, the investigation must take place.”

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Has Arrived Delhi