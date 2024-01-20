Anand Mishra Hands Over Charge as Lakhimpur SP; Pens Nostalgic Post

IPS officer Anand Mishra who resigned from his post handed over his charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Lakhimpur district on Saturday.
Notably, Anand Mishra has been attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati till he is relieved from his services after formal acceptance of his resignation.
In a heart-felt social media post, the IPS officer said that he handed over charge of SP, Lakhimpur, Assam, and awaiting formal release. He also said that he would proceed to Guwahati before leaving for Bihar.
In the post, Mishra wrote, “After Acceptance of my Resignation by State Govt. and expecting the final Notification in few days, today, 20-01-2024, I have handed over the Charge of the office of the SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, Lakhimpur, Assam and proceeding to Guwahati before leaving for Bihar.”
“I am returning with an immense sense of thankfulness and gratitude towards the people of Lakhimpur and Assam, my Colleagues, Seniors and Well-wishers, individually and collectively. I shall fondly remember and cherish this association for life with much pride and satisfaction. I have resigned from my dream Job, not from Service! We shall keep meeting,” the post added.
It may be mentioned that post the resignation of Anand Mishra, IPS officer Ms Aparna Natrajan was appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur. Aparna N was serving as the Principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat's Dergaon.