IPS Anand Mishra Attached to Assam Police HQ Till Acceptance of His Resignation

IPS officer Anand Mishra has been attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati till he is relieved from his services after acceptance of his resignation.
An order was passed by the Assam Government's Home Department on Thursday which stated that Mishra, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Lakhimpur district has been transferred and attached to Assam Police Headquarters till relieved from the Indian Police Service after formal acceptance of his resignation.
The order read, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of this Department's letter eCF No: 429948 dated 17.01.2024, Shri Anand Mishra, IPS (AM:2011), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur is transferred and attached to Assam Police Headquarters till relieved from Indian Police Service after formal acceptance of his resignation."
Further, post the resignation of Anand Mishra, IPS officer Ms Aparna N has been appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur. Aparna N was serving as the Principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat's Dergaon.
The government order read, "In the interest of public service, Ms. Aparna N, IPS (AM:2014) Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur vice Shri Anand Mishra, IPS transferred."