Anand Mishra Launches Helpline No. to Combat Counterfeit Gold and Fake Notes

Speaking to media persons after reaching Lakhimpur on Sunday evening, Anand Mishra said, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity for serving the people of Lakhimpur. Lots of work is to be done here. I will work as per law and with positivity. I also hope that everyone here will cooperate. I don’t think there is any kind of political pressure. I will not let any kind of anti-social and illegal activities destroy society. It is time for some action now.”