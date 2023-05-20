Assam DGP Vows to End Fake Gold, FICN Trades in State in Next 30 Days

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday assured to conduct a massive exercise against fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackets in the state.
He also mentioned that last night, the Assam police have arrested around 75 people in connection to fake gold and FICN trade across the state. The police have also recovered Rs 6.5 lakh and fake gold piece in Biswanath district of Assam, said the DGP before the media.
“Two days back I had a meeting with all the officer-in charge (OCs) in Upper Assam in Dibrugarh and I clearly instructed them to take stern action against the culprits engaged in fake gold and FICN trade. I would also like to assure the citizens of Assam that in next 30 days this business of FICN and fake gold will be completely decimated from Assam,” said DGP GP Singh.
Numbers of persons arrested in connection to fake gold and FICN trade was also shared by the DGP Assam police:
Biswanath – 8
Karbi Anglong- 4
Nagaon – 10
Lakhimpur- 10
Sonitpur- 11
Barpeta – 4
Bongaigaon- 4
Morigaon- 6
Udalguri- 2
Tamulpur- 1
Baksa- 1
Kokrajhar -9
Darrang- 1
Dhubri -4
Further, the Assam Police DGP further stated that he will be completely ruthless towards police officers engaged in any type of activity of a criminal nature.
“If anyone is involved it is their own responsibility, Assam police headquarters will take ruthless action against police officers found to be involved in any kind of criminal activity,” added the DGP.