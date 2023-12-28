Anand Mishra's 'Friendly' Rendezvous with Mohan Bhagwat in Majuli Sparks Curiosity

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra who tendered his resignation recently met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Assam's Majuli, reports emerged.
According to reports, Mohan Bhagwat arrived at the Uttar Kamalabari Satra in Majuli on Wednesday night. Just moments after the RSS Chief's arrival, Anand Mishra, who is currently serving as the Lakhimpur SP was also seen arriving at the satra, reports confirmed.
Reports further said that the Lakhimpur SP met Mohan Bhagwat at the guest house of the Satra.
This meeting comes amid rumours doing the rounds that the distinguished IPS officer might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he tendered his resignation earlier this week.
While responding to queries from reporters during his visit to the Satra, Mishra however clarified that he did not visit the Satra specifically to meet Mohan Bhagwat. He explained that upon learning of Bhagwat's presence, he simply went to greet him, with no other purpose.
On Tuesday, Anand Mishra had tendered his unconditional resignation from the IPS with effect from January 16, 2024. In a letter to the chief secretary, SP Mishra wrote, “This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realize through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS.”
Earlier, according to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) were placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.