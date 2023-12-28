Anand Mishra's 'Friendly' Rendezvous with Mohan Bhagwat in Majuli Sparks Curiosity

On Tuesday, Anand Mishra had tendered his unconditional resignation from the IPS with effect from January 16, 2024. In a letter to the chief secretary, SP Mishra wrote, “This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realize through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS.”

Earlier, according to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) were placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.