BREAKING: IPS Anand Mishra Resigns from Service, Effective January 16, 2024
In a big announcement, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra (Assam-Meghalaya Cadre, 2011 RR Batch), who is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur, has tendered his unconditional resignation from the IPS with effect from January 16, 2024.
In a letter to the chief secretary, SP Mishra wrote, “This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realize through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS.”
Earlier, according to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) were placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.
Both the top police officials from the state had been designated by the Assam police to assist the Government of Manipur in probing the cases pertaining to the Manipur violence.
Notably, the direction came in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated August 7, 2023 in Special Leave Petition (SLP) Civil Dairy No. 19206 of 2023.
IPS Mishra is well-known in the state for being one of the top police officers who has constantly fought the state's drug war, cattle smuggling, robbery, etc.
He has millions of internet followers, and his grounded personality and humility have garnered him many accolades from the local population.
When he was transferred as Superintendent of Police from Dhubri to Nagaon, he became an overnight sensation.