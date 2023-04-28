Angkita Dutta Harassment Case: Karnataka Court Rejects Bail Plea Of IYC Chief Srinivas BV

The Karnataka Session Court on Friday denied the bail plea of Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata in relation to Angkita Dutta harassment case.
Srinivas had sought bail in connection with the case, but the court rejected his application after hearing arguments from the special public prosecutor Makhan Phukan.
Phukan had been sent to Karnataka to argue on behalf of the government in the case.
Srinivas BV moved the Karnataka court after the Gauhati High Court refused to grant any interim relief to him in his plea moved before it seeking to quash an FIR filed against him by Angkita Dutta, accusing him of outraging her modesty and harassing her.
Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on April 23, directed the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata to appear for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.
In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas B V to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.
Sharing a copy of the notice on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reacted to the allegations made by Indian National Congress MLA, Randeep Surjewala, saying that it was unfair to blame him for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers.