Angkita Dutta Not Suspended From Party, APCC Clarifies

The reports claiming Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta being suspended from the primary membership in Congress party are reportedly false.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Friday confirmed the same saying that Dutta has not been suspended from the party and that she had already submitted the show cause notice within time.

Borah said, “I would like to inform that we have received the reply for the show cause notice we issued to Angkita Dutta. We have transferred the reply to All India Congress Committee (AICC). So far we are not aware of any decision taken by the AICC. The statement that working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha gave is not an official statement for which he has to answer.”

Earlier today, reports of Angkita Dutta being suspended from the party surfaced on social media, after which Assam Congress issued a statement claiming it to be false.

On Thursday, Bhupen Borah issued a show cause notice to Angkita Dutta.

The show cause notice came hours after she filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station of harassment against Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

APCC had sought a reply within 24 hours to support her allegations.

Although Bhupen Borah assured her that he would look into the matter, Angkita still chose to move to the police station to file a complaint.

“Angkita’s decision to file a complaint at the police station showed her lack of confidence in the party and the president,” Borah said.