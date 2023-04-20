APCC Prez Bhupen Borah Issues Show Cause Notice to Angkita Dutta

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah issued show cause notice to Youth Congress president of the state unit Angkita Dutta on Thursday.

The show cause notice comes hours after she filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station of harassment against Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV.

APCC has sought reply within a very short time to support her allegations. If Angkita fails to give a proper reply then it may lead to her expulsion from the party.

Although Bhupen Borah assured that he will look into the matter, Angkita still chose to move to the police station to file a complaint.

“Angkita’s decision to file a complaint at the police station showed her lack of confidence in the party and the president,” Borah said.

On Wednesday, Angkita had lodged a complaint against the Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing him of harassment for the last six months.

In her complaint lodged at the police station, Angkita mentioned that Srinivas harassed her mentally and made sexist comments against her. She further accused him of using slang words and threatening her that if she kept complaining against him before the high office bearers, then she would face dire consequences.

Dutta also mentioned one of her encounters with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where the accused heckled her holding her arm, pushing and pulling, and threatening her by using slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.

She further stated that she did inform the high office bearers of the party, however, no action was taken against Srinivas.

After filing the complaint, Dutta said that the complaint was not filed against the Congress party but on a single person who harassed her.

She said, “I am a congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but on a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to received punishment for his deeds.”