Angkita Dutta Removed from Assam Cong Youth Prez Post

Assam Pradesh Congress Youth Committee President Dr Angkita Dutta has been removed from the post on Thursday.

According to sources, the election process for the new president will start from tomorrow.

The reason behind her removal is yet to be known.

It may be noted that last year Dr Dutta was appointed as the president. She is the daughter of late Congress veteran Anjan Dutta.

In the month of August, she was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha funding in ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper.