Angkita Dutta's Expulsion From Congress is Unfortunate: Ajanta Neog

Assam Finance Minister and BJP leader Ajanta Neog has termed former President of the Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta’s expulsion as unfortunate and said that an inquiry should be launched into the issue.

Extending her support to the former youth Congress leader, Ajanta Neog said, “The allegations that Congress has leveled against Angkita Dutta is quite unfortunate. I think there should be an inquiry into it.”

“If Angkita does not get justice then in the future no women would be willing to come forward and join politics. If a woman is not safe in her own party then it is really very unfortunate,” the finance minister further said.

Angkita Dutta has been expelled from the Indian National Congress for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

A suspension letter was issued by the AICC saying, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

The expulsion order comes after several complaints were received against Dutta for her alleged involvement in activities that went against the party's interests. Despite several warnings and notices issued to her, she failed to mend her ways, leading to her expulsion.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the Congress handled the entire issue and said that law will take its own course now.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, CM Sarma, “The way APCC has tackled this matter is sad. They should have formed an enquiry committee and solved the matter between them. I thought that this was an internal issue of the Congress. So I asked the police to wait. But now since a case has already been registered, the law will take its own course of action."