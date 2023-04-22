‘Law Will Take Its Own Course’, Assam CM on Angkita Dutta’s Expulsion

After the All India Congress Committee (AICC) expelled Angkita Dutta from the primary membership of the party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the Congress handled the entire issue and said that law will take its own course now.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the way the party has tackled this matter is sad.

CM Sarma said, “The way APCC has tackled this matter is sad. They should have formed an enquiry committee and solved the matter between them. I thought that this was an internal issue of the Congress. So I asked the police to wait. But now since a case has already been registered, the law will take its own course of action."

Himanta Biswa Sarma said there would be no necessity of the police or CID to be involved if the party would have tackled the issue.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that there is no possibility of Angkita Dutta joining the BJP in the near future as she does not have any connection to the party.

Angkita Dutta has been expelled from the Indian National Congress on Saturday for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities. The decision was taken by AICC and she has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years.

A suspension letter was issued by the AICC saying, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

The expulsion order comes after several complaints were received against Angkita Dutta for her alleged involvement in activities that went against the party's interests. Despite several warnings and notices issued to her, she failed to mend her ways, leading to her expulsion.

Meanwhile, Manjit Mahanta, Chairman of Media Department in Assam Congress commented on Angkita’s expulsion from the Congress.

Mahanta said, “Srinivas was praised by Angkita herself few months back, but now she is accusing the leader of harassment. She was told to stay patient for a while, however she filed the case anyways.”

“Not only this, she also disobeyed the party’s president. She was told to wait for 48 hours, but she went against the party instead. Angkita has been expelled for crossing her limits, none is above the party. Moreover, she is being used as a scapegoat by the BJP,” he further added.