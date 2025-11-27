Anil Bania, Arrested for Sedition in April, Joins BJP In November

Anil Bania, who was earlier arrested by Assam Police in April for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan and anti-national content linked to the Pahalgam incident, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 26.

Bania, who at the time of his arrest served as the Central Assistant Secretary of the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, was taken into custody by Behali Police in Biswanath district during a wider crackdown on individuals accused of promoting anti-national sentiments on social media. His arrest had been publicly acknowledged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who actively highlighted the state’s intensified efforts against such activities.

Social media posts attributed to Bania had drawn widespread attention, including messages targeting the Assam Chief Minister. In one controversial post, he wrote, “The Chief Minister of Assam was born on a day meant for telling lies — will he ever speak the truth in his life to the people?” Such posts were cited during his arrest and became part of the state’s crackdown on online anti-national content.

Despite his previous affiliations and statements, Bania’s political trajectory has now dramatically shifted. Upon joining the BJP, he was welcomed by State BJP President Dilip Saikia and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, marking his entry into mainstream politics under the saffron banner.