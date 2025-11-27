Gaurav Gogoi's Car Met With An Accident? MP Issues Statement

Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday survived a minor car accident in Jorhat, assuring the public that he sustained no injuries. Sharing details on his official Facebook page, Gogoi explained that the accident occurred due to the sudden illness of his driver while he was driving his personal vehicle.

In his statement, Gogoi said: “Today, my personal vehicle met with a minor accident in Jorhat. The incident occurred when the driver suddenly fell ill while operating the vehicle. By the grace of God and the blessings of the people, I am safe and unharmed. The vehicle has only sustained minor damage. The driver has already been admitted to the hospital, and I sincerely hope for his speedy recovery. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contacted me through phone and social media to check on my well-being. Your concern and good wishes are truly a blessing.”

The accident reportedly occurred as Gogoi was on his way to address a press meet at the Congress Bhawan. Fortunately, the incident did not cause any harm to the MP, though his vehicle was slightly damaged.

Initial reports stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle momentarily, resulting in a collision, but no serious injuries were reported.