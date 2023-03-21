Amritpal Singh’s Uncle, Driver Surrender in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Amid massive search operations to nab Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh, his uncle and driver surrendered before the Jalandhar police.

According to the police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Both Harjit and Harpreet were taken away by the Amritsar Rural police, officials said.

As per sources, Harjit helped Amritpal take over the accounts of 'Waris Punjab De', an organisation set up by singer-activist Deep Sidhu. Amritpal became the head of the outfit months after Sidhu's death in a road accident.

A special team of the state police had chased Waris Punjab Da chief's convoy while he was on his way to Jalandhar on Saturday but he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

The hunt for the radical preacher entered the third day on Monday as the state police tightened the security blanket to nab him at the earliest. The crackdown comes a month after 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash. The Punjab government had faced massive flak for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.

On the other hand, the legal advisor to Waris de Punjab claimed that the Punjab Police have arrested the fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh at Shahkot Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon. The broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary.

So far, 112 supporters of Amritpal have been arrested. The police held flag marches and carried out searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

On Sunday, four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam' s Dibrugarh. The aides were identified as Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.