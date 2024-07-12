Another Body Recovered in Assam's Goalpara Boat Tragedy

A rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered another body following the tragic boat accident in the Brahmaputra River in the Goalpara district's Simlitola in Assam on Thursday.
The accident claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others missing after the boat capsized. Yesterday, the bodies of Manjit Saha, Gouranga Malakar, and Jit Karmakar were recovered.
The identity of the body has yet to be ascertained, whether it belongs to Uday Sarkar or Sujan Malakar, both of whom remain missing.
Efforts by the SDRF and other rescue teams are ongoing as they work tirelessly to locate the missing individuals and bring closure to the grieving families.