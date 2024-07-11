Boat Carrying 5 Capsizes In Assam's Goalpara, 3 Bodies Recovered

In a tragic incident, a small boat ferrying five people capsized in the Brahmaputra River in the Goalpara district's Simlitola in Assam on Thursday. So far, the bodies of three people have been recovered, locals informed.
As per reports, the group of people had ferried the boat to cross the river. However, it capsized mid-river leading to everyone on it getting drowned.
The bodies of three of the people were recovered after the incident. The deceased have been identified as Manjit Saha, Gouranga Malakar, and Jit Karmakar.
Meanwhile, the other two passengers on the boat at the time of the incident are yet to be found. The locals said that they feared the other two - Uday Sarkar and Sujan Malakar - had also died in the incident.
A local resident said, "Five people were on the boat when it capsized. The bodies of three of them have been recovered, while the other two are yet to be found."
Rescue teams along with the local police have reached the scene. Search for the other two passengers on the boat is still on, they informed.