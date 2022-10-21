Another Death Due to Medical Negligence in Majuli

In yet another incident of medical negligence, a person died due to lack of ambulance facility in Assam’s Majuli on Friday.

According to the family members of the deceased, they could not avail ambulance services even after repeatedly trying to contact emergency number ‘108’.

The deceased has been identified as Holiram Saikia, a resident of Mazgaon. The patient had complained difficulty in breathing due to chest pain.

The family members tried to contact the ‘108’ ambulance services to admit him at the hospital, but the patient died at his residence unable to bear the severe chest pain.

This is the third death due to alleged medical negligence in Majuli following the deaths of Tejaswita Baruah and Aditya Payeng.

It may be mentioned that just one day ago, a youth identified as Aditya Payeng lost his life as ambulance services could not be availed even after repeatedly trying to contact on emergency number ‘108’.