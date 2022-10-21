ATC Guild (I) Organizes Symposium on the Occasion of IDATC

ATC Guild (I), NER organized a symposium at Regional Training Centre of LGBI Airport, Guwahati on the occasion of International Day of the Air Traffic Controller and also celebrated completion of 100 years of Air Traffic Control Profession.

The event was inaugurated by Lamp Lighting Ceremony by the Chief Guest, Shri Sanmukh Jugani, Regional Executive Director of North East Region, Guwahati, AAI along with guest of honour Squadron Leader Rahul Chamoli, Operational Adjutant COO IAF, Sri Snehashish Dutta ,COO of AGIAL(Guwahati Airport), GM(HR) Sri Gyan Batra, GM(CNS) Sri P Acharya, officiating GM(ATM) Sri Rajiv Sarma and senior pilots of Indigo, AirAsia & Flybig Airlines; other senior officials of AAI Airport and Air Traffic Controllers of Guwahati Airport and other stakeholders.

Also Read: Nagaland BJP Chief Lauds Assam CM, Calls Him ‘Super CM of NE’

Regional President of ATC Guild NER, Sri Prabhakar Prabhat congratulated all on the occasion of 61st International Day of the Air Traffic Controllers (This day is marked as foundation day of IFATCA in 1961) and on completion of 100 years of ATC profession. He briefed the audience regarding history of ATC and as IFATCA decided to celebrate the birth of ATC in 1922. The timeline events are:

1. CINA rules were ratified and signed by 10 countries

2. First mid air collision in 1922 over Normandy (France) convincingly demonstrated the need for ATC services to avoid collision between aircraft.

3. First ATC tower was commissioned at Croydon, London in 1922

4. Jimmy Jeff was first licensed Air Traffic Controller in 1922.

The event was addressed by GM(HR), GM(CNS) , COO of AGIAL, Dr. Sanjay O'Neill Shaw.

RED Sri Sanmukh Jugani appreciated the efforts put in by the ATCs who perform with utmost dedication and sincerity even in the most adverse situations. "ATC is an essential key to the safety of aviation. Air Traffic Controllers across the globe work every hour of every day to maintain a safe and efficient flow of air traffic. I congratulate them for putting their wonderful show in the aviation,” he said.

All appreciated the role of ATCOs in civil aviation and encouraged them to continue their work with high level of dedication and professional acumen.

The Air Traffic Controllers around the world guide well over 1,00,000 aircraft safely to their destination while working round the clock behind the scenes of normal airport operations. Recently, in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, they worked as the COVID warriors and put an immense effort to ensure the movement of the vaccines across the country in a timely manner.