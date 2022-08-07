Another Employee of Cachar Paper Mill Dies, Toll Reaches 109

Another employee of the Cachar Paper Mill situated in Hailakandi district of Assam died on Sunday.

The deceased employee has been identified as Anil Baraik. He breathed his last at a nursing home in Silchar.

With this, the death toll of employees at the paper mill has risen to 109.

According to reports, Anil was suffering from a neurological disorder and was undergoing treatment for the same.

He was deprived of his salary for the last 65 months.

On July 20, an employee of the paper mill had died in a private nursing home in Silchar. The employee Kamalendu Nath was 57 years. He was a resident of Tarapur part-VII.