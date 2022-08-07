Japanese Encephalitis Claims 3 More Lives in Assam

Three more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on Saturday taking the total death toll to 63 in the state since July 1.

All three deaths have been reported from Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, the total JE cases tally in the state has risen to 347 after 12 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases include two each from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro along with one each from Cachar, Chirang, Goalpara, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

According to the state National Health Mission (NHM), the district authorities have been directed to constitute District Rapid Response Teams and accordingly, these were constituted to keep a close watch on the situation and to take preventive measures.

Japanese Encephalitis and malaria kill many people in Assam every year, specifically during the monsoon season that usually starts in May and stretches to October.