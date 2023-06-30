Another Hajj Pilgrim from Assam Dies in Mecca, Total Deaths Now 3

Another pilgrim from Assam’s Sivasagar who went to Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the city of Mecca has reportedly died.
The deceased has been identified as Mujibuddin Ahmed.
According to reports, Mujibuddin Ahmed of Kordoiguri in Sivasagar was a retired employee of the state education department.
Earlier on June 28, a Hajj pilgrim namely Sanjeev Bora from Sivasagar had died in Mecca.
Not only this, there was another incident of death at Mecca, of late.
Sources informed that one Safique Ahmed from Assam’s Lakhimpur also died in Mecca this year, taking the death toll of Hajj pilgrims to three.
It may be mentioned that for Muslims to complete the Hajj is to be reborn. To die in the Hajj is a blessing. You are considered to have been martyred, cleansed of sin. In the space of less than a week, during the Hajj, millions of Muslims stream along prescribed routes, undertaking the same rituals within the same narrow window of time.
It has been widely reported earlier that there have been numerous incidents during the Hajj that have caused loss of life. Every follower of Islam is required to visit Mecca during the Hajj at least once in his or her lifetime, if able to do so; according to Islam, the pilgrimage is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. During the month of the Hajj, Mecca must cope with as many as three million pilgrims.