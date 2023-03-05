Hajj Pilgrim From Assam Goes Missing In Mecca

In a curious case, a Hajj pilgrim from Assam went missing in Saudi Arabia, reports emerged on Sunday.

As per the reports, Jasim Uddin, a resident of Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, who had gone to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, went missing there.

Jasim Uddin, who had left for Mecca for Hajj pilgrimage has been reportedly missing since February 25. Reports claimed that he left for Saudi Arabia from Guwahati on February 24.

However, he went missing right after landing in Mecca the next day. So far, no contact has been made with him and it is unclear what exactly happened. Further details are awaited in this regard.

Earlier on February 21, the Supreme Court heard the case pertaining to the release of a woman from Assam's Nagaon along with her son from a jail in Pakistan and their safe repatriation back to India.

A three-judge bench of the apex court heard the case of 36-year-old Wahida Begum, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district and her son, who went missing in November last year and later turned up in jail in Pakistan.

After the hearing case of Nagaon's Wahida Begum, the SC bench issued a notification to the home ministry and the foreign ministry. Moreover, the court posted the matter for a further hearing.

Meanwhile, the mother of Wahida Begum, who has been waging a lone war for her daughter’s safe release and had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking her repatriation, leveled grave allegations against Nagaon BJP MLA Rupak Sharma of protecting those involved in the matter.