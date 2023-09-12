Another Official Named for Involvement in Bajali Corruption Case

In a major twist in the Bajali corruption case of Assam, another person has been accused of involvement in the incident, reports said on Tuesday.
According to sources, the person whose name cropped up has been identified as Hrishikesh Das.
He was summoned by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam to its headquarters in Guwahati and is currently being interrogated, source added.
On the other hand, a team of the Assam CID arrived at the Directorate of Forensic Science in Guwahati’s Kahilipara earlier today. The CID team was accompanied by Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, supari businessman Rabiul Islam and two more accused, reports said.
According to information, the CID will conduct voice tests of Siddhartha Buragohain and Rabiul Islam separately. The duo will then be taken to the court where the CID will have to produce all facts.
On Monday, the CID team recovered the MacBook after conducting thorough search operations at the residence of linkman Kishore Baruah in connection to the case.
It is being alleged that SP Siddhartha Buragohain had demanded two MacBooks from Rabiul Islam, the supari businessman.