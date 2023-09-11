Bajali Corruption Case: 6 Accused Sent to Four-Day CID Custody

Six accused of the Bajali corruption case have been sent to four-day custody by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, reports said on Monday.
On the other hand, two of the accused have been reportedly sent to judicial custody. The persons who have been sent to judicial custody are SI Debajit Giri and Injamamul Hassan, the PSO of ASP Gayatri Sonowal.
Earlier today, the CID Assam recovered the MacBook after conducting thorough search operations at the residence of linkman Kishore Baruah in connection to the case.
It is alleged that, the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain had demanded two MacBooks from Rabiul Islam, the supari businessman. Though one of the MacBooks was recovered earlier, the other was still untraced.
On Saturday, massive raids were conducted at the residence of Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s mother to recover a MacBook belonging to supari businessman Rabiul Islam.
Earlier, reports said that a hard disk of CCTV footages was recovered by the CID team from the residence of Kishore Baruah.