Another Picnic Mishap! 2 Goreswar Residents Killed Near Bogamati

Mishaps around picnics in Assam have sadly claimed several lives already at the start of the new year. Another tragedy struck a group of picnic-goers in Assam's Goreswar on Sunday when two people were killed on the spot following an accident.
Preliminary reports from Goreswar suggested that accident took place near the famous Bogamati picnic spot in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam on Sunday.
The driver of a Maruti Brezza car in which the picnic group was traveling, lost control of the steering wheel and drove the car into a ditch.
According to the information received, the car fell into a canal, which is a part of the Sukla Irrigation Project in Goreswar. As a result of the accident, two of the passengers in the car were killed on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Pawan Rabha, aged 45 and Sanjay Rabha, aged 35, residents of Kulsi gaon under Palasbari Police Station.
Officials from the Goreswar Police Station and Suagpur Police Outpost reached the scene of the accident soon after receiving information about the matter.
The bodies of the deceased were recovered and are being kept at the Jogen Basumatary Memorial Hospital in Suklai.