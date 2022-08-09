Assam

Assam Woman Held For Alleged Nexus With Bangladeshi Terror Outfit

The woman, identified as Jahura Khatun, was apprehended from Naeralga Part II village.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

Assam police arrested a woman in Assam’s Dhubri district for her alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam.

The woman, identified as Jahura Khatun, was apprehended from Naeralga Part II village.

According to police, her husband, namely Abu Tallah, is also wanted for his alleged connection with the terror outfit.

Khatun had been allegedly trying to protect people who are associated with Ansarul Islam, police said.

Moreover, two mobile phones were seized from her possession, one of which was burnt.

Khatun was later remanded to judicial custody by a judicial magistrate court.

Recently, two persons, including a Imam running a Madrasa, was arrested in Morigaon for their alleged links with terrorists.

Also Read
Assam: Dhubri Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Assam
Woman
Bangladeshi Terror Outfit

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com