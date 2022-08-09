Assam Woman Held For Alleged Nexus With Bangladeshi Terror Outfit

Assam police arrested a woman in Assam’s Dhubri district for her alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam.

The woman, identified as Jahura Khatun, was apprehended from Naeralga Part II village.

According to police, her husband, namely Abu Tallah, is also wanted for his alleged connection with the terror outfit.

Khatun had been allegedly trying to protect people who are associated with Ansarul Islam, police said.

Moreover, two mobile phones were seized from her possession, one of which was burnt.

Khatun was later remanded to judicial custody by a judicial magistrate court.

Recently, two persons, including a Imam running a Madrasa, was arrested in Morigaon for their alleged links with terrorists.