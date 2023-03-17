Another School Teacher Arrested In HSLC Paper Leak Case

The crackdown on perpetrators behind the HSLC paper leak case continues as another school teacher was arrested by Assam police in Lakhimpur district on Friday.

The arrested teacher, identified as Prasanna Das, is a teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School located in Nowboicha.

Das was apprehended by police from Lakhimpur today morning.

Earlier yesterday night, the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak was arrested from Lakhimpur itself.

The alleged mastermind has been identified as Pranab Dutta, who is the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur and was also the supervisor during the examination center.

Another teacher named Kumud Rajkhowa was also arrested in relation to the case.

Moreover, two others from Gogamukh were also detained for questioning.

Earlier on Thursday, the Assam Police’s Crime Department arrested three people in connection to the HSLC question paper leak that gave way to the cancellation of the class 10 general science examination.

It is to be mentioned that one of the three accused is under 18 and the rest of the two are adults.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak incident is moving at a fast pace.

Singh was speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh where he arrived to take stock of the ongoing probe into the high-profile case which led to the SEBA calling off and rescheduling the particular paper.

“The CID is actively pursuing all leads in the HSLC paper leak case. Our investigation is progressing rapidly. We are all working together as a team to find out the people behind it,” he told reporters.

“Investigations into the HSLC paper leak case are underway in every district Assam. The CID is probing the matter based on the facts they uncovered while interrogating those detained yesterday in connection with the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the probing team is working with WhatsApp authorities to find out the source of the question paper leak, informed DGP GP Singh.

He said, “The leaked question paper was rapidly distributed over WhatsApp. We are collaborating with the authorities of the messaging app to find out the source of the paper leak and have written to WhatsApp in this regard.”

GP Singh further went on to reveal about monetary transactions involved in the case. “We have information about transactions amounting to Rs 3,000 involved in the paper leak incident. We suspect that there are several points of origin of the question paper leak,” he said.

The Assam DGP added, “Monetary transactions also took place over mobile applications. So far, we have arrested 25 people out of which 13 are minors.”