Assam CM Advises SEBA to Reschedule HSLC Assamese Exam Amid Paper Leak Hints

CM Sarma advised Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) to reschedule the exam for Assamese exam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that an arrested accused in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak incident confessed that the question paper for upcoming exam Assamese subject was also leaked.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “In has brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also.”

