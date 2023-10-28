Another ULFA-I Cadre Executed in Myanmar Camp | Read on to Know Why
In yet another tragic incident, a youth apparently a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) player from Assam’s Bajali district who joined the outlawed faction United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in the year 2022 was reportedly executed for attempting to flee the camp in Myanmar.
According to the family members of the deceased ULFA-I cadre identified as Abinash Kalita from Pathsala had allegedly attempted to escape from camp earlier in September this year along with another cadre. Accordingly, both of them were sentenced to death by the ULFA-I.
Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased ULFA-I cadre said, “My son Abinash joined the banned ULFA-I on March 9, 2022. I was informed recently that he was killed while attempting to flee the camp, thus, I urge ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah to clarify his stand on the matter, if he is alive.”
The father of the deceased cadre also mentioned that the condition of the ULFA-I camp is very pathetic and below standard. Moreover, the cadres are fed only with ‘Parimal Rice’ and ‘Lai Xaak’ (Mustard Greens) twice daily, asserted the father.
“There is a scarcity of food in the ULFA-I camps, the cadres are fed meal twice daily i.e. only in the morning and during the afternoon hours. They don’t serve dinner. Due to this, many youths have died in the camp,” added the father of the cadre.
Meanwhile, reacting to the death of the ULFA-I cadre in the camp, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh took to the X platform urging the youths not to waste their life for a despotic organisation.
“Once again, same story. They won’t change. Young friends from Assam, don’t waste your life for an autocratic organisation. Your life has no value there. Please, please, please,” wrote DGP GP Singh in his tweet on the X platform.
It may be mentioned that deceased ULFA-I cadre Abinash Kalita earlier participated in the 1st All India Open MMA Championship in the year 2017 and brought laurels to the state by holding a considerable rank in the full-contact combat sports event.