ULFA-I Executes Two Cadres Including One Woman on Charges of Spying

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has executed another two of its cadres including one woman for allegedly spying for Assam Police on Monday.
The deceased ULFA-I cadres have been identified as Lachit Hazarika alias Salim Ali and Barnali Axom alias Nayanmoni Chetia.
According to reports, Salim Ali, a resident of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district of Assam was one of the seniormost ULFA-I cadre. He is believed to be one of the prime accused in the sensational Dhemaji Bomb Blast incident in the year 2004 and has been proclaimed absconding since then.
Execution of both the aforementioned cadres have also been confirmed by the ULFA-I cadres who were being apprehended by the troopers of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in the state's Tirap district earlier yesterday.
The security forces recovered a 0.32 MM pistol and a 9MM pistol from the possession of the two cadres.
The two apprehended cadres were identified as Manjit Gogoi alias Nilotpal Axom and Rohini Gogoi alias Upen Axom.
Meanwhile, deceased Nayanmoni Chetia, a resident of Tinsukia is said to have joined the outlawed faction last year along with two more associates.
Further, it may also be mentioned that no formal declaration has been made in relation to the two cadres of the outlawed faction receiving the death penalty so far.