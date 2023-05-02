‘Ansarullah Bangla’ Member Arrested in Assam’s Dhubri

The Dhubri Police arrested one person for his alleged connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on Tuesday.
The arrested person has been identified as Nazrul Islam. He was arrested by the Dhubri Police from Sastarghat Sector 3 area situated at the India-Bangladesh border. The Dhubri Police has launched an interrogation into the case.
Last month, three individuals were apprehended for their alleged connection with the ABT module in Dhubri. The arrested persons are identified as Md. Safiqul Islam, Md. Mojahidul Mandol, and Md. Badshah Seikh. The three persons were under the custody of the Dhubri Police for eight days. The police arrested Nazrul Islam based on the interrogation of the three persons.
Ansarullah Bangla is an Islamic Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. The outfit has been actively operating in Lower Assam to induct more youths in the Jidahi module, police said.