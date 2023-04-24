Three 'Ansarullah Bangla' Militants Nabbed In Assam's Dhubri

Dhurbi Police on Monday morning successfully apprehended three individuals for their alleged connections to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module.
The trio has been identified as Md. Safiqul Islam, Md. Mojahidul Mandol, and Md. Badshah Seikh.
Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh informed that the trio is a part of the ABT module and was nabbed based on intelligence inputs.
Taking to Twitter, the top cop wrote, “In an early morning operation, @Dhubri_Police arrested 1. Md. Safiqul Islam 2. Md.Mojahidul Mandol 3. Md. Badshah Seikh They are a part of an Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module in Dhubri. The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations are designated as Terrorist Organisations as per the First Schedule of UAPA 1967. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”
Ansarullah Bangla is an Islamic Jihadi group known as a wing of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.
The outfit has been actively operating in Lower Assam to induct more youths in the Jidahi module, police said.
Recently, Tripura police had handed over three such militants to Assam police. The trio, identified as Abdul Kashem, Hamid Ali and Imran Hussain, were arrested in Agartala for their alleged connection with the Bangladesh based outfit.
The three alleged Jihadi men were actively working in Jogighopa, Abhayapuri and Kabaitari in the Bongaigaon district, police said.