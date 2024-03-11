All Promises Broken For Few Votes: Assam Congress Attacks Centre

For the sake of a few votes, they have opened up Assam to foreigners, said senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Monday while reacting to the Centre notifying rules of CAA implementation.
The leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, Saikia highlighted how the implementation will be against the core idea of the Assam Accord saying that it shows how the BJP has lied to the people of the state.
In a recorded video Debabrata Saikia said, "All hopes of the people of Assam have been crushed by the Centre's decision to implement CAA in the state and the entire country. The promises BJP made to the people of Assam since 2016 about protecting the rights of the indigenous people, their lands and belongings have been broken."
The Congress leader held BJP on their promise that they will ensure the sanctity of the Assam Accord. "For the sake of just a few votes, they have betrayed the people of Assam," he said.
"They have opened up Assam for foreigners to come and settle which is very unfortunate and it shows how they have always lied to the people. I hope the people of Assam will take note of this and give an apt reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP," said Debabrata Saikia.
He further threw light on how the Assam Accord states that the cut off date, that is, March 25 1971 after which foreigners entering the northeastern state will not be considered for citizenship. "This core idea of the Assam Accord is being dismissed by the BJP and protests should take place against it. The Congress, as before, is with the people of Assam," added Saikia.
Earlier, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi called for state-wide anti-CAA protests from March 12 (tomorrow).
Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, "This is a black day for Assam. Protests will begin from today. We will all come together and fight for CAA to be repealed."
"Days after inaugurating the Lachit Borphukan statue, PM Modi has sold the Assamese community. Today CAA is being forced upon Assam just because of the stance of Sarbananda Sonowal and now Himanta Biswa Sarma," the AJP president added urging the Prime Minister to ensure the law is not enforced in Assam.