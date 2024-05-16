Anti-Rhino Poaching Strategies Explained at 2nd Task Force Meeting in Kaziranga

Key Recommendations

The Task Force made several crucial recommendations to bolster anti-poaching efforts, particularly in light of the increasing rhino population due to the successful conservation initiatives by the Government of Assam. These recommendations include:

1. Mapping Vulnerability in Newer Areas: With rhinos venturing into newer territories such as Bura Chapori and Majuli over the past two years, it was suggested that these areas' vulnerabilities be thoroughly mapped. Identifying and establishing Forest Camps and Patrolling Routes in these regions were highlighted as essential measures to protect the expanding rhino population.