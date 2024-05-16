Anti-Rhino Poaching Strategies Explained at 2nd Task Force Meeting in Kaziranga

The 2nd meeting of the Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force was convened today at the Convention Centre in Kohora, within the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The meeting, chaired by Harmeet Singh, Special Director General of Police (Spl. DGP), brought together senior police officials, including Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) from the Special Task Force (STF) and Crime (CR) divisions, Superintendents of Police (SPs) from rhino-bearing areas, and senior forest officials, including the Field Director of Kaziranga and various Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs).
The primary agenda of the meeting was to review and enhance the existing measures for rhino protection. Key focus areas included improving forest-police coordination, optimizing the deployment of Forest Protection Forces, and strengthening intelligence networks to combat poaching more effectively.
Presentations were delivered by forest and police officials from the four major rhino-bearing regions, providing insights and updates on current protection strategies and their outcomes.
Key Recommendations
The Task Force made several crucial recommendations to bolster anti-poaching efforts, particularly in light of the increasing rhino population due to the successful conservation initiatives by the Government of Assam. These recommendations include:
1. Mapping Vulnerability in Newer Areas: With rhinos venturing into newer territories such as Bura Chapori and Majuli over the past two years, it was suggested that these areas' vulnerabilities be thoroughly mapped. Identifying and establishing Forest Camps and Patrolling Routes in these regions were highlighted as essential measures to protect the expanding rhino population.
2. Expanding Committee Membership: To enhance coordination and surveillance, the Task Force recommended including additional members in the Committee. This expansion would include IGPs from the Central, Northern, and Eastern ranges (CR, NR, ER), DFOs from Nagaon, Golaghat, and Jorhat territorial divisions, and the Commandants of the Assam Forest Protection Force.
3. District-Level Coordination Meetings: Regular coordination meetings in all rhino-bearing areas were proposed to be conducted at the district level. These meetings aim to increase operational capabilities and ensure seamless collaboration between various enforcement and conservation bodies.
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to all stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to protecting Assam's wildlife.
The outcomes of this meeting underscore a renewed commitment to safeguarding one of Assam's most iconic species, ensuring that the successes in rhino conservation continue to flourish while addressing emerging challenges with proactive and strategic measures.