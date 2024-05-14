Rhino Carcass Recovered in Assam's Kaliabor, Natural Death Suspected

The carcass of a rhino has been recovered in Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district, reports said on Tuesday.
According to sources, the rhino's body was recovered near the Kaliabor Tea Estate.
Reportedly, the rhino's horn was still intact during the time the body was recovered. This has led to speculations that the rhino was not killed by poachers and died a natural death.
Meanwhile, the forest officials have arrived at the spot and recovered the rhino's carcass. The officials are of the opinion that the rhino hailed from the Kaziranga National Park.