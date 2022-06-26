Over 56K Applications Within 3 Days Under Agnipath Scheme: IAF

The government had unveiled the ‘Agnipath’ scheme on June 14 stating that youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for tenure of four years of which 25 per cent would later be inducted for regular service.

Following the announcement, several parts of India witnessed violent protests against the scheme.

The government then increased the upper limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years form 21 for the year 2022. It also announced several placatory steps like preference for them in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Moreover, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states declared ‘Agniveers’ as inductees under the scheme will be known, will be given priority in the induction into state police forces.

However, the armed forces made it clear that those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.